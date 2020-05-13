Online classes to begin on June 1: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Online classes for the next school academic session will begin from June 1, while the decision on regular classes will be taken later, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the press conference here on Tuesday. The decision regarding classes of higher education institutions will be taken soon, he said. With regard to the engineering entrance examinations in June, the state government will provide another chance for candidates to change their choice of centre, in case they are outside the state or have chosen examination centres in other states.

Arrangements will be made to set up examination centres at polytechnic colleges for students living near the colleges. The last semester examination for polytechnic students will be held in the first week of June. There will be no separate entrance examination for lateral entry students. Their admission will be based on the marks they obtained and the decision will be made by the commissioner of entrance examinations, Vijayan said.