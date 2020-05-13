STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Opposition blame Pinarayi for plight of stranded Malayalis

UDF MPs have alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan never bothered to convene a meeting of MPs or to take them into confidence in combating Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 13th May 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UDF MPs have alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan never bothered to convene a meeting of MPs or to take them into confidence in combating Covid-19 pandemic. They opined that it was the MPs who should have put pressure on the Centre to send a medical contingent to the Gulf countries for providing effective treatment to stranded NRKs. 

On Tuesday, UDF convener Benny Behanan, MP, along with other UDF MPs K Muraleedharan, N K Premachandran, Thomas Chazhikadan, Anto Antony and Dean Kuriakose held a meeting at Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s official residence at Cantonment House here. After the meeting, Behanan told reporters that there was a move by the LDF government to delay the repatriation of stranded Malayalis in other states. He said the earlier announcement of Pinarayi was that the state was ready to welcome four lakh expats from abroad, including Malayalis from other states.

“But all these remained just pipe dreams. If the MPs’ meetings were convened, arrangements could have been made to send a medical delegation to the Middle East, after putting pressure on the Centre. Thousands of stranded Malayalis are forced to wait on the streets in broad daylight while in other states, there has been a smooth flow of their natives,” said Behanan.,” said Behanan.

K Muraleedharan, MP, alleged the district collectors have been given instructions from the government that they need not give any passes for lack of quarantine facilities. He also claimed that MPs’ representatives were not included in the various advisory committees to combat Covid-19 pandemic. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Malayalis
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp