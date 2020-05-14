20 booked for holding Iftar in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Despite strict warnings to maintain social distancing, a 45-year-old man conducted Iftar party at his house inviting over 20 people at Ammayipalam under the Ambalavayal police station limit here on Tuesday. The police have registered a case and booked them for violating the Covid protocol. However, the cops have not arrested the accused so far.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the house of Nazar here at Ammayipalam on Tuesday night. All the 20 persons including Nazar who attended the function were booked under relevant sections of IPC, KPA and KED act, said the police.