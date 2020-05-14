STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online learning platforms make a killing, cashing in on uncertainty over regular classes

Cashing in on parents' anxiety, such online platforms have tied up with schools to effectively market their products" said a school principal on condition of anonymity. 

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the first week of April, parents of the students of a prominent CBSE-affiliated school in the capital received a message on the institution's WhatsApp group directing them to enroll their children in an 'online learning platform'. Since the online platform was also touted as 'free of
cost', parents did not think twice before enrolling their children in it. A month later, came the shocker. To continue using the app, parents were asked to pay. The parents are now in a dilemma on whether to continue with the online learning platform or opt-out.

"Many online learning platforms have converted the current COVID crisis into an opportunity as there is uncertainty on when regular classes will resume. Cashing in on parents' anxiety, such online platforms have tied up with schools to effectively market their products" said a school principal on condition of
anonymity. 

Competition with state schools

Private, uanided schools had migrated to online learning mode for Classes X and XII last month itself. However, it was the Chief Minister's announcement, that online instruction will be introduced for all classes in government and aided schools from June 1 onwards, that became the game-changer. Unaided schools were flooded with calls from anxious parents on introducing similar initiatives at the earliest.

Though online instruction has been successful for higher classes, devising lessons in online mode for lower classes continues to be a challenge for schools.It is this very drawback that the online learning platforms are trying to exploit, educationists pointed out.

'Don't burden parents'

The Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, an association of the managers of schools affiliated to the national board, said it was not in favour of adopting online platforms that put extra financial strain on parents especially in the times of a crisis.

"Individual schools should adopt their own system of online education befitting their requirements and teaching methodology, rather than approaching a common platform outside the school system," advised Indira Rajan, chief patron, Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala.

She said the Council has developed a strategy for effective online training to supplement regular studies. The services of various online instruction modes devised by Union HRD department and NCERT should be effectively utilised, she suggested.

