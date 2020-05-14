Pinarayi govt planning to sell liquor through 955 private bars, alleges Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that the Pinarayi government plans to start liquor sales through 955 private bars in the state and claimed it has already got the cabinet nod. Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Chennithala said the Left government has had discussions with bar owners on the issue.

Chennithala also alleged that despite the central government giving the nod to reopen bars following the lockdown, the delay is intended to help private bar owners. Chennithala maintained that the plan to start 955 private loose bar outlets is to help the ruling party amass wealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"An understanding has already been reached with the bar owners on opening 955 private outlets. The money transaction between the LDF government and the bar owners has taken place. This is why they are keen to start online sales of liquor," claimed Chennithala.

He warned of dire consequences if the Left government goes ahead with it. Chennithala said the sale of liquor should be initiated only through Bevco outlets.