STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Students, parents upbeat on move by government to resume classes online

The reopening of schools depends on how the state will be following Centre’s lockdown directive

Published: 14th May 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

online class

Image for representational purpose only

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state government deciding to start online classes from June 1, students and their parents are a relieved lot. High school students of government schools are apprehensive of how the portions can be completed on time when CBSE students are way ahead with online classes which already started by the second week of April. 

There is still uncertainty on when the government schools will be re-opened. It all depends on how the state will be following the lockdown directive of the Central Government. Several suggestions have come up before the stakeholders which include dividing the students of a class into two shifts or else having classes on alternate dates with half the strength. Currently, the state government is hoping that schools can be re-opened by July where already it has been decided to kickstart the online classes for the students of government schools by June 1. But it is not easy as it sounds, K C Harikrishnan, general secretary, Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA), told TNIE.

“Recently, we did a survey among students of state-run schools and we realised that still there are 2 to 3 lakh households in remote areas which lack TV sets. So in that case, it is going to be difficult to go ahead with online classes where most parents may not have smart phones. We are contemplating on holding talks with the local bodies on whether it is possible to provide them with TV sets,” said Harikrishnan. 

Now talks have taken place only on holding the pending exams, valuation camps and also to provide training for the teachers before the commencement of online classes. But the state government has realised that to a certain extent the apprehension of the students and teachers on the school re-opening has been addressed. Arundhathi Binu, who is going to be a Xth grader at Karthika Tirunal Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud, told TNIE that she started her online coaching to make up for the lost time.

“There has been a hue and cry among my friends when we all realised that CBSE students had already started their online coaching. So my class teacher started giving us assignments through our parents’ WhatsApp numbers. My parents got me study materials from a private online app and so I feel that I am almost at par with my compatriots in CBSE schools,” she said. Sr Valsamma John, principal, St Joseph’s Public School at Kanjirapally, said that they had started their online coaching for Plus-II students during April itself. She said though it was a new trend or rather a culture to undertake online classes, it has since been picked up by the students and teachers alike. 

Principals told to prepare promotion list till Class VIII
T’Puram: The state government has directed all school principals to prepare the promotion list of students from Class I to Class VIII. The school principals were asked to compile the list before May 20. As per the directive of Directorate of General Education, all the students of Class I to VIII should be promoted to the next class. The order in this regard has been sent to all school principals and headmasters. However, the promotion of Class IX students will be based on the marks obtained in the annual examinations and performance in mid-term examinations.

The principals are also instructed to make preparations for the valuation of Class IX annual examinations. A Shahjahan, general education secretary, told TNIE that the promotion list will also have the details of students who are the best performers as that students would be categorised in a separate list as many of them are entitled to secure various scholarships. He also said the government would take a final decision on starting regular classes by next week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
online classes
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp