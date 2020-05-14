STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

With limited stocks, toddy shops open to heavy rush

The opening of toddy shops on Wednesday, for the first time in nearly two months, turned out to be a case of flattering to deceive.

Published: 14th May 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tipplers awaiting their turn in front of a toddy shop at Kaloor in Kochi. Long queues were seen at toddy outlets across the state | A Sanesh

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The opening of toddy shops on Wednesday, for the first time in nearly two months, turned out to be a case of flattering to deceive. However, tipplers’ dreams were shattered as most shops did not open. There was also not enough stock in shops that opened. At Kaloor Junction here, there was a long line in front of the toddy outlet there right from 9 am. However, Excise and police personnel allowed only five persons at a time to buy toddy. “Only around 70 litres of toddy tapped from the local area were there. It was sold out within two hours,” said Biju Jose, an employee.

Around 3.5 lakh litres of toddy is sold daily across the state. “We did not open our shops following the shortage. Only if around 50 litres of toddy are sold can we pay an employee,” said John Joseph, a toddy shop licensee in the Mamala range.

It is mostly toddy from coconut palms which is sold in shops across Kerala. Most of the toddy shops in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta remained closed. Palm toddy is available only in Idukki, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. Hence, a few shops opened there. “We could not meet the demand in a day as coconut trees start yielding toddy at least 15 days after the flower stalk is prepared for tapping,” said Biju. AS Ranjith, Excise Deputy Commissioner, said locally sourced toddy was sold in the shops on Wednesday.   

The government had earlier directed tappers to take down the pot used to gather toddy from the trunk as part of the crackdown on illegal toddy. But this, coupled with the scorching summer, affected toddy production in the state. Kerala has around 5,200 toddy shops, of which 3,600 are active now, with Palakkad alone accounting for around 805 shops. Among active toddy shops, only 533 reopened in Palakkad. In some places in Palakkad, police were forced to intervene after a sizeable crowd, which disregarded social distancing norms and did not wear masks, jostled with one another at the outlets. 

If the daily production is a little over 3lakh litres, the actual daily consumption runs into several lakh litres and the gap is always bridged by spurious toddy. A consumer is allowed to buy 1.5 litres of toddy as parcel. If an average customer buys 1.5 litres of toddy, only two lakh people can buy the toddy. But this will hardly suffice since there are several million tipplers in Kerala. 

Every drop counts!
An acute scarcity of toddy dampened the spirits of tipplers in Palakkad when the toddy shops opened on Wednesday. “There are a total of 809 toddy shops in the district of which licences were issued for 663. Only 533 of these shops opened on Wednesday as there was a shortage of toddy from the coconut groves in Chittur. The shops which opened at 9 am  closed by 12 pm,” said V P Sulesh Kumar, Deputy Excise Commissioner. K.Sivan of Swathanthra Kallu Chethu Thozhilali Federation, said it will take at least 20 days for normal production in the coconut groves of Chittur.  Excise has issued 80 inter-district permits from Palakkad  and it should not have been done, he said. 

4,616 toddy shops  in the state

3,590 shops auctioned this year

30,000 toddy tappers registered with the Kerala Toddy Workers’ Welfare Fund Board

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
toddy shops
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp