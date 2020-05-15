BSNL sacks activist Rehana Fathima

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Activist Rehana Fathima, who had triggered a controversy by trying to enter the Sabarimala temple following the SC order, was on Thursday removed from service by BSNL.

“BSNL DGM Ernakulam has issued an order for my compulsory retirement with immediate effect. The police have not yet filed the chargesheet against me in the Sabarimala case. The BSNL decision appears strange,” she said in Facebook post.

She vowed to challenge the order before the High Court. BSNL had set up a disciplinary panel following complaints that Rehana’s social media posts had purportedly hurt public sentiment. The decision to ease her out was taken as per the committee’s recommendations.