Countering a contagion 

Here’s a rundown of the giant strides made by the state in its fight against the Covid pandemic

Published: 15th May 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Here’s a rundown of the giant strides made by the state in its fight against the Covid pandemic

Kasaragod 
Covid hospitals: Covid Care Centre at General Hospital, Covid Care Centre at Medical College, COVID ward at District Hospital 
Patients treated:
GH: 91, MCH: 36, Dist Hospital: 42  Recovered: GH: 90, MCH: 24, Dist Hospital: 42
Deaths: 0
Covid test labs: Virology Lab, Central University of Kerala 
Samples tested: 2,100

Kannur
Covid treatment hospitals: District Hospital, Kannur, Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, General Hospital, Thalassery & Covid treatment centre, Ancharakkandi 
Patients treated: Pariyaram MCH: 39, Kannur DH: 28, Thalassery GH: 16, Covid treatment centre, Ancharakkandi: 59
Recovered: Pariyaram MCH: 37, Kannur DH: 23, Thalassery GH: 16, Covid centre, Ancharakkandi: 56
Death: 1 (A Mahe native died at Pariyaram MCH)
Covid test lab: Pariyaram MCH and Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery
Samples tested: 4,580

Wayanad 
Covid hospital: District Hospital, Mananthavady 
Patients treated: 17 Recovered: 3 | Deaths: 0
Covid test lab: Nil (Tests done at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital: 2,871. Results out: 749)

Malappuram 
Covid hospital: Medical College Hospital, Manjeri 
Persons treated: MCH, 
Manjeri: 33 | Recovered: 21   Death: A child from the district died at Kozhikode MCH 
Covid test labs: PT PCR Lab at MCH, Manjeri 
Samples tested: 1,400

Kozhikode
Covid hospital: Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital 
Patients treated: 27  Recovered: 24  Death: 1 (A baby from Malappuram)
Covid test lab: Virology Research and Diagnostic Centre (VRDL), Kozhikode Medical College Hospital 
Samples tested: 2,596 samples sent. Results obtained: 2,477

Palakkad 
Covid hospital: Government District Hospital 
Patients treated: 19 Recovered: 13 | Deaths: 0
Covid testing lab: Nil (Tests are conducted at Thrissur MCH and National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha)
Samples tested: 3,660

Ernakulam
Covid hospital: Ernakulam Medical College at Kalamassery
Patients treated: Ernakulam MCH: 28, Rajagiri Hospital: 1 
Recovered: Ernakulam Medical College Hospital: 25 | Death: 1 (At Ernakulam Medical College)
Test lab: Ernakulam Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery
Samples tested: 4,950

Thrissur
Covid hospital: Govt Medical College, Mulankunnathukavu
Patients treated: 13  Recovered: 13 | Death: 0 
Covid test lab: Virology lab at the MCH

Alappuzha
Covid hospital: TD Medical 
College Hospital, Alappuzha 
Patients treated: 5 
 Recovered: 5 | Death: 0  
Covid test lab: National Institute of  Virology, Alappuzha 
Samples tested: 10,500

Kottayam 
Covid hospitals: District General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam
Patients treated: Govt MCH: 21, 
GH Kottayam: 1  Recovered: 
MCH: 19, GH: 1
Death: 0 
 Covid test labs: Inter University Centre for Biomedical Research (IUCBR) under MG University at Puthuppally and  Government MCH 
Samples tested: 2,293

Idukki 
Covid hospitals: District Hospital, Thodupuzha and  District Hospital, Idukki 
Patients treated: DH, Thodupuzha: 5, DH, Idukki: 17 | Recovered: DH, Thodupuzha: 5, 
DH Idukki: 17 | Death: 0
Covid test lab: Nil

Kollam
Covid hospitals: Government Medical College Hospital at Parippally and District Hospital, Kollam (No patients admitted here yet)
Patients treated: 20 |Recovered: 20 Death: 0 | Covid test lab: Nil
(Samples are sent to Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, T’Puram) 
Samples sent: 2,559 

Pathanamthitta
Covid hospitals: Govt Hospital, Pathanamthitta and District Hospital, Kozhenchery
Patients treated: Govt Hospital:15, Dist Hospital: 2  
Recovered: Govt Hospital: 13, District Hospital: 2   Death: 0  
Covid test lab: Nil
Covid hospitals: Govt Hospital, Pathanamthitta and District Hospital, Kozhenchery
Patients treated: Govt Hospital:15, Dist Hospital: 2  
Recovered: Govt Hospital: 13, District Hospital: 2   Death: 0  
Covid test lab: Nil

T’Puram
Covid Hospitals: Govt MCH T’Puram, GH, T’Puram, Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital (SAT) | Patients treated: GMC: 17, SAT: 2 | Recovered: GMC: 17, SAT: 2 | Death: 1 | Covid test labs: Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Medical College Lab, Public Health Lab and SCTIMST | Samples tested: 5,490

21 patients from Kasaragod were treated at MCH, Pariyaram, 1 still under treatment. Two were treated at Kozhikode MCH

