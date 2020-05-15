Countering a contagion 

By Express News Service

Here’s a rundown of the giant strides made by the state in its fight against the Covid pandemic

Kasaragod

Covid hospitals: Covid Care Centre at General Hospital, Covid Care Centre at Medical College, COVID ward at District Hospital

Patients treated:

GH: 91, MCH: 36, Dist Hospital: 42 Recovered: GH: 90, MCH: 24, Dist Hospital: 42

Deaths: 0

Covid test labs: Virology Lab, Central University of Kerala

Samples tested: 2,100

Kannur

Covid treatment hospitals: District Hospital, Kannur, Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, General Hospital, Thalassery & Covid treatment centre, Ancharakkandi

Patients treated: Pariyaram MCH: 39, Kannur DH: 28, Thalassery GH: 16, Covid treatment centre, Ancharakkandi: 59

Recovered: Pariyaram MCH: 37, Kannur DH: 23, Thalassery GH: 16, Covid centre, Ancharakkandi: 56

Death: 1 (A Mahe native died at Pariyaram MCH)

Covid test lab: Pariyaram MCH and Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery

Samples tested: 4,580

Wayanad

Covid hospital: District Hospital, Mananthavady

Patients treated: 17 Recovered: 3 | Deaths: 0

Covid test lab: Nil (Tests done at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital: 2,871. Results out: 749)

Malappuram

Covid hospital: Medical College Hospital, Manjeri

Persons treated: MCH,

Manjeri: 33 | Recovered: 21 Death: A child from the district died at Kozhikode MCH

Covid test labs: PT PCR Lab at MCH, Manjeri

Samples tested: 1,400

Kozhikode

Covid hospital: Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital

Patients treated: 27 Recovered: 24 Death: 1 (A baby from Malappuram)

Covid test lab: Virology Research and Diagnostic Centre (VRDL), Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

Samples tested: 2,596 samples sent. Results obtained: 2,477

Palakkad

Covid hospital: Government District Hospital

Patients treated: 19 Recovered: 13 | Deaths: 0

Covid testing lab: Nil (Tests are conducted at Thrissur MCH and National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha)

Samples tested: 3,660

Ernakulam

Covid hospital: Ernakulam Medical College at Kalamassery

Patients treated: Ernakulam MCH: 28, Rajagiri Hospital: 1

Recovered: Ernakulam Medical College Hospital: 25 | Death: 1 (At Ernakulam Medical College)

Test lab: Ernakulam Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery

Samples tested: 4,950

Thrissur

Covid hospital: Govt Medical College, Mulankunnathukavu

Patients treated: 13 Recovered: 13 | Death: 0

Covid test lab: Virology lab at the MCH

Alappuzha

Covid hospital: TD Medical

College Hospital, Alappuzha

Patients treated: 5

Recovered: 5 | Death: 0

Covid test lab: National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha

Samples tested: 10,500

Kottayam

Covid hospitals: District General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam

Patients treated: Govt MCH: 21,

GH Kottayam: 1 Recovered:

MCH: 19, GH: 1

Death: 0

Covid test labs: Inter University Centre for Biomedical Research (IUCBR) under MG University at Puthuppally and Government MCH

Samples tested: 2,293

Idukki

Covid hospitals: District Hospital, Thodupuzha and District Hospital, Idukki

Patients treated: DH, Thodupuzha: 5, DH, Idukki: 17 | Recovered: DH, Thodupuzha: 5,

DH Idukki: 17 | Death: 0

Covid test lab: Nil

Kollam

Covid hospitals: Government Medical College Hospital at Parippally and District Hospital, Kollam (No patients admitted here yet)

Patients treated: 20 |Recovered: 20 Death: 0 | Covid test lab: Nil

(Samples are sent to Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, T’Puram)

Samples sent: 2,559

Pathanamthitta

Covid hospitals: Govt Hospital, Pathanamthitta and District Hospital, Kozhenchery

Patients treated: Govt Hospital:15, Dist Hospital: 2

Recovered: Govt Hospital: 13, District Hospital: 2 Death: 0

Covid test lab: NilPathanamthitta

Covid hospitals: Govt Hospital, Pathanamthitta and District Hospital, Kozhenchery

Patients treated: Govt Hospital:15, Dist Hospital: 2

Recovered: Govt Hospital: 13, District Hospital: 2 Death: 0

Covid test lab: Nil

T’Puram

Covid Hospitals: Govt MCH T’Puram, GH, T’Puram, Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital (SAT) | Patients treated: GMC: 17, SAT: 2 | Recovered: GMC: 17, SAT: 2 | Death: 1 | Covid test labs: Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Medical College Lab, Public Health Lab and SCTIMST | Samples tested: 5,490

21 patients from Kasaragod were treated at MCH, Pariyaram, 1 still under treatment. Two were treated at Kozhikode MCH