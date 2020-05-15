Countering a contagion 

Here’s a rundown of the giant strides made by the state in its fight against the Covid pandemic
Kasaragod
Covid hospitals: Covid Care Centre at General Hospital, Covid Care Centre at Medical College, COVID ward at District Hospital
Patients treated:
GH: 91, MCH: 36, Dist Hospital: 42 Recovered: GH: 90, MCH: 24, Dist Hospital: 42
Deaths: 0
Covid test labs: Virology Lab, Central University of Kerala
Samples tested: 2,100
Kannur
Covid treatment hospitals: District Hospital, Kannur, Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, General Hospital, Thalassery & Covid treatment centre, Ancharakkandi
Patients treated: Pariyaram MCH: 39, Kannur DH: 28, Thalassery GH: 16, Covid treatment centre, Ancharakkandi: 59
Recovered: Pariyaram MCH: 37, Kannur DH: 23, Thalassery GH: 16, Covid centre, Ancharakkandi: 56
Death: 1 (A Mahe native died at Pariyaram MCH)
Covid test lab: Pariyaram MCH and Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery
Samples tested: 4,580
Wayanad
Covid hospital: District Hospital, Mananthavady
Patients treated: 17 Recovered: 3 | Deaths: 0
Covid test lab: Nil (Tests done at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital: 2,871. Results out: 749)
Malappuram
Covid hospital: Medical College Hospital, Manjeri
Persons treated: MCH,
Manjeri: 33 | Recovered: 21 Death: A child from the district died at Kozhikode MCH
Covid test labs: PT PCR Lab at MCH, Manjeri
Samples tested: 1,400
Kozhikode
Covid hospital: Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital
Patients treated: 27 Recovered: 24 Death: 1 (A baby from Malappuram)
Covid test lab: Virology Research and Diagnostic Centre (VRDL), Kozhikode Medical College Hospital
Samples tested: 2,596 samples sent. Results obtained: 2,477
Palakkad
Covid hospital: Government District Hospital
Patients treated: 19 Recovered: 13 | Deaths: 0
Covid testing lab: Nil (Tests are conducted at Thrissur MCH and National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha)
Samples tested: 3,660
Ernakulam
Covid hospital: Ernakulam Medical College at Kalamassery
Patients treated: Ernakulam MCH: 28, Rajagiri Hospital: 1
Recovered: Ernakulam Medical College Hospital: 25 | Death: 1 (At Ernakulam Medical College)
Test lab: Ernakulam Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery
Samples tested: 4,950
Thrissur
Covid hospital: Govt Medical College, Mulankunnathukavu
Patients treated: 13 Recovered: 13 | Death: 0
Covid test lab: Virology lab at the MCH
Alappuzha
Covid hospital: TD Medical
College Hospital, Alappuzha
Patients treated: 5
Recovered: 5 | Death: 0
Covid test lab: National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha
Samples tested: 10,500
Kottayam
Covid hospitals: District General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam
Patients treated: Govt MCH: 21,
GH Kottayam: 1 Recovered:
MCH: 19, GH: 1
Death: 0
Covid test labs: Inter University Centre for Biomedical Research (IUCBR) under MG University at Puthuppally and Government MCH
Samples tested: 2,293
Idukki
Covid hospitals: District Hospital, Thodupuzha and District Hospital, Idukki
Patients treated: DH, Thodupuzha: 5, DH, Idukki: 17 | Recovered: DH, Thodupuzha: 5,
DH Idukki: 17 | Death: 0
Covid test lab: Nil
Kollam
Covid hospitals: Government Medical College Hospital at Parippally and District Hospital, Kollam (No patients admitted here yet)
Patients treated: 20 |Recovered: 20 Death: 0 | Covid test lab: Nil
(Samples are sent to Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, T’Puram)
Samples sent: 2,559
Pathanamthitta
Covid hospitals: Govt Hospital, Pathanamthitta and District Hospital, Kozhenchery
Patients treated: Govt Hospital:15, Dist Hospital: 2
Recovered: Govt Hospital: 13, District Hospital: 2 Death: 0
T’Puram
Covid Hospitals: Govt MCH T’Puram, GH, T’Puram, Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital (SAT) | Patients treated: GMC: 17, SAT: 2 | Recovered: GMC: 17, SAT: 2 | Death: 1 | Covid test labs: Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Medical College Lab, Public Health Lab and SCTIMST | Samples tested: 5,490
21 patients from Kasaragod were treated at MCH, Pariyaram, 1 still under treatment. Two were treated at Kozhikode MCH