STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt to increase Covid-19 test centres by nine, 6 in private sector

State now has 21 centres. More labs planned in view of arrival of Malayalis from abroad, other states

Published: 15th May 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With more Malayalis expected to arrive from other states and abroad in the coming days, the state health department is planning to augment its testing facilities for Covid-19. The state which at present has 21 testing centres (15 public and six private) is planning to increase the number to 30. It has approached the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for validating and approving more testing centres.

The SCTIMST has been designated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as a mentor institute for Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep to review the requests for approving any new laboratory for Covid-19 testing. “WHO itself says that testing is the key to prevent Covid-19. As the state is expecting a fresh wave and, most importantly, the third stage of Covid-19, which is community transmission, testing will have to get increased. For that, the number of testing centres will have to be increased,” said an officer.

As per the plan, nine more labs -- in three government medical colleges (Kollam, Palakkad and Alappuzha) and six private hospitals -- will be added to the existing testing centres. For that, a proposal has been submitted to the SCTIMST. As per a source, the labs in the three medical colleges are likely to get recognition by the end of this month and it might take some more time for the private ones as these will need NABL accreditation for testing samples for Covid-19.

Asha Kishore, director, SCTIMST, said, “Some applications are under our consideration. To approve a lab as a testing centre for Covid-19, it will have to meet certain parameters. The SCTIMST will evaluate the facilities, assess the expertise, and provide training in testing and examining samples. If a lab passes the same, a report is given to the ICMR for its approval.” Of the 21 labs in the state, 19 labs test samples for Covid-19 using the RT-PCR test and two labs (Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, and Aster Medcity) perform Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CBNAAT) using Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV2. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp