Kerala announces major measures for investors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is all set to cash in on its image as the state which successfully combats the Covid-19 spread. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a slew of measures to attract industries and investment to the state.

Titled 'Vyavasaya Bhadratha', a special package was approved by the cabinet for rejuvenating the MSMEs, he said. The package is worth Rs 3,434 crore to help industries affected by Covid-19. There will be margin money assistance and interest waiver for the additional loans to MSMEs. KSIDC and KINFRA will roll out one-time settlement schemes for loan arrears.

There will be six-month moratorium on loans availed by enterprises. The standard design factories under the Industries Department will not levy rent for three months. The rent levied from entrepreneurs in industrial parks will be waived for three months. Special capital loans will be offered to MSMEs.