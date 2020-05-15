STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala lays down specific plans to tackle South West Monsoon amid COVID-19 lockdown

SDMA has identified four types of buildings in case an evacuation is required due to floods.

Published: 15th May 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rain, monsoon, water logging

For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the experience of having battled floods in the last two years, the Kerala government has laid out specific plans, keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, to tackle the expected heavy rains of the coming South West Monsoon, likely to hit the state on June 5 The State Disaster Management Authority has instructed district administrations and the local self government institutions to get ready to deal with the monsoon this time while fighting COVID-19.

SDMA has identified and begun the process of taking over buildings other than the 27,000 for COVID-19 patients, as those affected by an emergency cannot be housed along with them, a point stressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

SDMA has identified four types of buildings in case an evacuation is required due to floods.

"We have the experience of two worst floods in previous two years. We devised a specific plan while keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation. This is because the COVID-19 patients, or the aged and those with serious illness will have to be accommodated separately," Fahad, in charge of hazard analysis with SDMA, told PTI.

He said a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister had on Thursday given directions to officials concerned to clean rivers, streams and canal paths, which is expected to be completed within a week.

The Chief Minister had quoted climate experts as having said that the state may receive heavy rains this year.

They had said that even if it is a normal monsoon, the state could receive heavy rains in August.

"While fighting the pandemic, this was another big challenge," Vijayan had said.

With the ever present COVID-19 threat, people could not be allowed to stay together if they needed to be relocated, he had said.

The monsoon last year resulted in rampant landslides across north Kerala resulting in death of over 101 people.

The state also witnessed the worst flood of the century in 2018 monsoon when at least 483 people lost their lives.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to set in on June 5, with a model error of plus or minus four days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala monsoon Kerala Kerala south west monsoon
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp