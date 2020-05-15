Kerala supports Open Covid Movement

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has extended solidarity to Open Covid Movement, an international initiative that mandates for a collective effort transcending borders and patent regulations to include any health technology that could contribute to the global response to prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

The state will extend its support to Covid Patent Pool and Open Covid Pledge, which are the integral components of the movement.

“The state-level assessment meeting for Covid-19, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 8 discussed this initiative in detail. The state is currently undertaking a slew of research activities, including vaccine development by applying knowledge of traditional medicine. In a public health crisis like this, being part of the Open Covid Movement will bolster further the research and development activities” said a health department official.

However, to become part of international collaborations in areas of research and development, Kerala will have to augment its researches on novel coronavirus. Acknowledging the importance, Pinarayi has now directed health department to work on releasing academic papers on Covid-19.

“In addition to prevention and control activities the department is tying up with centres like Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, SCIMST and Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute for Covid19 research. Through Covid Patent Pool the state as well as the nation as a whole could develop drugs, vaccines and diagnostics for Covid-19,” the official said.