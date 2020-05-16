IMA, IAP’s guidelines for public examinations 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An expert committee of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has recommended the state government to ensure that its guidelines are followed when the students will appear for the public examinations scheduled from May 26. The three-member committee prepared a report and submitted to the government for further perusal. As per the guidelines, all students and teachers should strictly adhere to social distancing norms.
- Ensure 100 per cent isolation classrooms are available to house those students that show Covid-19 or other respiratory symptoms during the class hours, for the safety of others.
- A map of all the rooms and the names, dates, timing and order of seating of children in each room must be meticulously maintained by each school. This will be necessary to correctly track contacts if an outbreak was reported in the local community in the future. Schools must know the protocols of contact tracing and quarantine procedures. Reasons behind student absenteeism should be found out without delay.
- Physical distancing: Minimum two-metre distance in 360 degrees between children must be maintained. This means there must be empty benches in front as well as behind each student. Masks must be worn at all times.
- During exams, all desks and benches have to be sanitised after each session.