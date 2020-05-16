STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

IMA, IAP’s guidelines for public examinations 

As per the guidelines, all students and teachers should strictly adhere to social distancing norms.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An expert committee of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has recommended the state government to ensure that its guidelines are followed when the students will appear for the public examinations scheduled from May 26. The three-member committee prepared a report and submitted to the government for further perusal. As per the guidelines, all students and teachers should strictly adhere to social distancing norms.

  • Ensure 100 per cent isolation classrooms are available to house those students that show Covid-19 or other respiratory symptoms during the class hours, for the safety of others.
  • A map of all the rooms and the names, dates, timing and order of seating of children in each room must be meticulously maintained by each school. This will be necessary to correctly track contacts if an outbreak was reported in the local community in the future. Schools must know the protocols of contact tracing and quarantine procedures. Reasons behind student absenteeism should be found out without delay.
  • Physical distancing: Minimum two-metre distance in 360 degrees between children must be maintained. This means there must be empty benches in front as well as behind each student. Masks must be worn at all times.
  • During exams, all desks and benches have to be sanitised after each session.
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp