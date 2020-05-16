IMA, IAP’s guidelines for public examinations 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An expert committee of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) has recommended the state government to ensure that its guidelines are followed when the students will appear for the public examinations scheduled from May 26. The three-member committee prepared a report and submitted to the government for further perusal. As per the guidelines, all students and teachers should strictly adhere to social distancing norms.