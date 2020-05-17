Fresh working arrangements for police due to Covid spread

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, the state police have made a major change in work arrangements for the police force in the wake of a spike in Covid- 19 positive cases. With effect from Monday, only 50 per cent of police personnel should be present in police units, including police stations, for daily duty while the remaining half should take rest. However, they should join duty in case of an emergency. The unit heads have to put in place the work arrangements. As per the new arrangements, the personnel will be given seven days rest after seven days of duty.

The personnel who join duty should inform their respective heads in the evening through the phone. They should inform them rather than reporting at police stations. After completing duty, they can inform the higher-ups through phone, video call or wireless communication. The higher officers should use SMS, WhatsApp and other online platforms to communicate with the subordinates. The police personnel should not gather in groups at police stations.

Policemen should not visit houses of their relatives and friends and they should only go to their houses. The personnel should always keep food and water with them and should not eat food from public places. The officers should maintain a healthy lifestyle by practising regular exercise and yoga. A welfare officer will be posted at each police unit to ensure the welfare of personnel there.