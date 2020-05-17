STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala rains: State Disaster Management Authority issues yellow alert for nine districts

The alert has been sounded in Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.    

Published: 17th May 2020 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

monsoon, India monsoons, IMD, weather reports

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The summer showers in the state are all set to gain momentum as the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has sounded a yellow alert in nine districts for Sunday and Monday, followed by a warning of isolated heavy rains. The weather models issued by the Indian Metrological department has also forecast moderate rainfall across the state for the next four days. 

The alert has been sounded in Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.    

Kerala has already received 10 per cent excess summer rain from March 1 to May 14. During this period, the state recorded 234.2 mm rainfall as against the normal of 213.7 mm.  

Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts have recorded 60 and 55 per cent, respectively excess rainfall, while Kasaragod district registered a deficient rainfall of 57 per cent. Meanwhile, the Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbouring states has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the same region.

It is very likely to intensify further into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' during the next 12 hours and is expected to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon or evening of Wednesday as a very severe cyclonic storm. Though Kerala was not directly influenced by the cyclonic storm, various agencies are monitoring if the rainfall in Kerala was the result of cyclonic influence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala rains Kerala State Disaster Management Authority Yellow alert summer rains in Kerala cyclonic storm Amphan Cyclone Amphan
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp