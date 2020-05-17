STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Third phase of Covid spread will be more dangerous: KK Shailaja

The third phase of Covid-19 spread would be more disastrous, said Health Minister K K Shailaja.

Published: 17th May 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The third phase of Covid-19 spread would be more disastrous, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, she warned that there is a possibility that the COVID spread would be more intense in the state in the coming days.We have to keep on doing the good work we have been doing till now. Otherwise things would slip out of our hands, she said. Don’t expect that more relaxation would come even after the third phase of the lockdown. 

If the number of patients increases, the government would not be able to provide the facilities which are being provided to patients now. So people have to be careful to follow the instructions of the government so that the numbers could be controlled with the help of health department and police. The first preference of the government is to avoid deaths.

The government has to be careful not to do things which would increase chances of a community spread.  So, a decision regarding opening up of public transport system would be taken later, only after analysing the situation in the state, the minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KK Shailaja COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp