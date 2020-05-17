Two killed, three injured as jeep rams mini lorry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons were killed and three others injured after a jeep collided with a mini-lorry near Arayankavu in Mulanthuruthy in the district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Sundaresh, 38, and Babu, 56, both road construction workers hailing from Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam district. Three others including two women who sustained minor injuries were also construction workers.

The accident occurred around 7am when the driver of the jeep, which was carrying the workers, attempted to overtake a container lorry while negotiating a curve near Arayankavu junction. The driver lost control of the jeep and collided head-on with a mini lorry heading from the opposite direction.