STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

3per cent to 5 per cent: Increase in borrowing limit gives Kerala breather

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac told reporters that the increased limit would allow Kerala to borrow an additional `18,087 crore.

Published: 18th May 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: Cash-strapped Kerala got a breather on Sunday after the Central government allowed the states to increase the borrowing limit from 3 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to 5 per cent in the ongoing financial year. However, the conditions set by the Centre that the state should undertake specific reform measures including one nation one ration card, ease of doing business, power distribution, etc may put a spoke in Kerala’s wheels.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac told reporters that the increased limit would allow Kerala to borrow an additional Rs 18,087 crore. He requested the Centre to relax some of the conditions laid down for availing the higher limit. He also wants the 5 per cent limit to be based on GSDP projection in the Union Budget and not on current GDP, which will turn negative for both the state and Centre soon due to demand destruction following the lockdown.

“Kerala can source an additional Rs 18,087 crore through the reform. This will certainly help ease the administrative standstill,” said Isaac, adding that this amount was not enough to tide over the current financial crisis. A study by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) has found that Kerala’s GSDP will decline by 13.56 per cent if the economic recovery takes six months, making it the sharpest recession suffered by the state since its formation in 1956. Isaac said considering that the state has incurred a revenue loss of Rs 39,000 crore due to the pandemic and lockdown, the higher borrowing will only make up half of that losses. “The Centre should release the GST dues as well,” he said.

‘What’s the point in setting terms for spending?’

“The Centre said the permission for the different tranches of the borrowing would be linked to certain goals. This is unacceptable. The states have to repay the loans with interest. Then what’s the point in setting conditions for spending?” Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac asked. He said the Union government should facilitate direct borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India as all the interest rates would go up when all the states rush to borrow funds from the market.

Jose Sebastian, an economist and a retired faculty at GIFT, said the increase in borrowing limit has come in the way of the state looking at other revenue mobilisation routes. “Kerala could have explored an increase in property tax, electricity rates and other user fees,” said Sebastian, adding that anyway a large amount of the funds raised will go to pay the salaries and pensions while the state’s interest burden goes up. “This has created a financial illusion in the minds of the public that they don’t need to contribute anything and that the public services will come to them on a platter,” he said.

No move to raise pension age: Isaac
Thomas Isaac said the state government has no plans to raise the retirement age of its employees. There was no ban on new recruitment either. Vacancies will be filled in time, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala economy
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp