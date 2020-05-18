Cautious doctors in Kerala resume full-fledged consultations under tight safeguards

Anuja Susan Varghese And Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

KOCHI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After 50 days, several private hospitals and clinics have resumed fully-fledged operations indicating the return to normalcy of the state’s health sector. Though specialists in key fields are now giving appointments, multi-layered Covid preventive measures are in place.

“Patients are now split into ‘elective’, in which treatment can be planned, and ‘emergency’ categories, needing immediate attention. While performing emergency surgery, the travel history is scrutinised and treatment is started after donning the safety gear. Those from containment zones are asked to undergo a Covid-19 test,” said Manikandan G R, consultant periodontist and convener, Council for Dental Health and Awareness, Indian Dental Association.

Specialist clinics are witnessing a steady stream of patients. “I reopened the clinic a fortnight ago. There is a heavy rise in patient footfall now,” said Kochi-based skin specialist Joseph Chalissery. Ophthalmic and ENT surgeons and dentists have to be doubly cautious as they need to get perilously close to patients. Mathew Kurian, cataract surgeon, Chaithanya Hospital, said, “We can’t lower the guard. A critical care examination room has been set up where patients can be treated in isolation,” he said.

No longer in ‘eye’ of Covid storm

Eye care which had ground to a halt during the lockdown is set to resume, subject to conditions. Eye clinics and ophthalmic hospitals have been given the all-clear for elective surgeries. To facilitate this, health department aided by the Kerala Society of Ophthalmic Surgeons (KSOS) has readied an advisory.

“Ophthalmologists can carry out elective surgeries and investigative/invasive treatment for glaucoma,” says the advisory which underscores the need to use personal protection equipment while administering general anaesthesia (GA).

Mahesh G, general secretary, KSOS, said, “We have been asked to avoid aerosol-generating procedures like non-contact tonometry (employed in glaucoma treatment). Investigations and procedures requiring close contact may be deferred if possible. It’s the surgeon’s call.” “It has been decided to ensure that patients should pass thermal screening. Social distancing should be maintained too,” he said. Besides, there will be changes to the outpatient department. These include making face masks compulsory for patients and their bystanders, patient screening desk and collecting details regarding fever, respiratory infection, travel history, contact with Covid patients/suspects and whether coming from hotspot areas.