STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Deferred Kerala Public Service Commission exams to be held from June

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations deferred due to lockdown are slated to be conducted from June.

Published: 18th May 2020 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Draft

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations deferred due to lockdown are slated to be conducted from June. But the PSC authorities are yet to finalise the dates, given their plan to conduct examinations after public transportation is allowed. Social distancing norms and health department instructions will be followed.

According to the PSC decision, examinations with fewer candidates will be conducted online in June itself while those with more applicants will be held from August using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets. The PSC had earlier scheduled 26 examinations for 62 posts in government departments in March, April and May. A meeting led by PSC chairman M K Sakeer decided to begin the conduct of deferred examinations in June and July so that preparations could be made to conduct examinations with a high number of candidates in August.

As the question papers for the deferred examinations were printed before March, the authorities cannot shelve them for too long. For the last grade examination, as many as 6.90 lakh applications have been received. Originally scheduled to be held in September, it is now planned for either October or November. The validity of the existing rank list for the category is set to expire in June 2021. 

As per details available with the PSC, there are 1.07 lakh applicants for lower primary teaching posts and 36,000 for upper primary posts. The existing rank lists for the two categories will expire in December 2021. For the post of staff nurse in the health department, a total of 73,000 candidates have applied. That examination also needs to be conducted this year, with the existing rank list set to expire in July 2021. The PSC authorities plan to complete the lower division clerk and last grade examinations before the end of November this year.

The highest number of applicants is for LD clerk, with 18.6 lakh candidates having applied this year. The existing validity of the rank list will expire in April 2021. So the new rank list can be published only after that date. However, the huge challenge before the PSC is the conduct of examinations for posts in the police and excise departments as they require physical test along with the written examination. The validity of the rank list is one year. The PSC will take a decision on this very soon, sources said.

Fast facts
If candidates are fewer, exams to be held online
Exams with more applicants to be held from August using OMR sheets 
6.90 lakh applications received for last grade examination, which is now planned for Oct or Nov
1.07 L applicants for lower primary teaching posts; 36,000 for upper primary
73,000 applicants for post of staff nurse in health dept

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Public Service Commission
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp