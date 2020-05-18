STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown restrictions eased in Kerala, buses and autos to ply with limit on passengers

The state government would provide tax concessions to bus operators as only 24 passengers are allowed on each bus.

Published: 18th May 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala , Coronavirus

A road side vendor selling face masks to employees of Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to ease lockdown restrictions in Kerala. The state will resume short distance bus services within districts with bus fares being hiked. The state government would provide tax concessions to bus operators as only 24 passengers are allowed on each bus.

Similarly, auto services are likely to be allowed with one passenger on board. However, the meeting insisted on passes for inter-district travel. Steps would be taken to make the process for applying for passes easy.

Liquor outlets, bars and barber shops would also be allowed to function from Wednesday. Only parcel sale of liquor wold be entertained in bars, while only cutting of hair is only allowed in barber shops. Facials would not be allowed. Beauty parlours are not allowed to open. Tokens issued by a mobile app will be made mandatory in liquor outlets which would scan the QR code printed on them to give liquor.

Further, COVID-19 zones would be formed at the ward level in every district. The meeting also decided to postpone the SSLC and HSE examinations scheduled in May to June in the wake of the restrictions on opening the schools. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to announce the decision at a press briefing in the evening after the COVID-19 review meeting.

Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus Kerala bus services Kerala liquor sales
Coronavirus
