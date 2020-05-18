STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online liquor sales: Kerala Beverages Corporation to begin trial run on Tuesday

Since Aadhar is mandatory for taking token through the app, Bevco has suggested the software developers ensure the security of the personal details of the holders.

Published: 18th May 2020

Consumers waiting in long queue at Bevco outlet in Kottayam during the pre-coronavirus days. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation will hold the trial run of the newly developed app on Tuesday before formally launching it in the public domain. According to officials, though the trial run would be conducted on Tuesday, the formal launching would be delayed as they have to incorporate more changes and security features in the app based on the field results.

At present, the Corporation and Excise officials are not satisfied with the performance of the app. Since Aadhar is mandatory for taking token through the app, Bevco has suggested the software developers ensure the security of the personal details of the holders. It is estimated the after the trial run and incorporation of new changes if any, the new app would be launched in the Google Playstore, said officials.

The liquor outlets are supposed to be opened by Wednesday or Thursday. If there is any delay in connection with streamlining of the functioning of the app, it would be delayed further. As many as 456 bars have given their consent letter to the Corporation to sell liquor at MRP rates. Around 300 liquor outlets would also open once the online platform for issuing token for consumers is rolled out.

The Kerala government has taken steps to introduce a virtual queue system to maintain social distancing and avoid crowd before the liquor shops in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic. 

