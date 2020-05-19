127 Indians from Bahrain quarantined at Kochi Naval Base

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 127 Indians, who were deported from Bahrain on general amnesty, were brought to Kochi on a special Gulf Air flight on Sunday night and shifted to a quarantine facility at the School for Naval Airmen, Naval Base, after medical screening. One passenger was admitted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital due to suspected symptoms.

According to sources, they were incarcerated at a detention centre in Bahrain for violation of visa rules, including not holding proper documents like a work permit. Among the deportees, 51 are Keralites and the rest are from other states.“These people had gone to Bahrain in search of a job and could not obtain proper work permit, which led to their detention. They will not be able to apply for a fresh visa to Bahrain as they have been deported,” said sources. The deportees were shifted from the airport to the School of Naval Airmen in a KSRTC bus by the district administration.

The Centre issued the directive to quarantine the deportees at Kochi Naval Base, where they would be regularly monitored by trained naval health professionals. After the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, the deportees will be handed over to state agencies, who will then be transfer them to their homes.

There will not be any legal action against the deportees as they have been given general amnesty by Bahrain. The Navy had arranged a 200-bed strong quarantine facility at the Naval Base in March, which was being used as a transit quarantine camp for naval personnel returning to duty after leave. The camp is being managed by trained naval doctors and personnel from the Southern Naval Command.