Centre’s financial package does not focus on public health: CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the budgetary expense of the Central Government for the D20 lakh crore package would be around Rs 1.5 lakh crore only.

“Not even five percent of the package would translate as monetary assistance to the common man. Consider this with the D1.5 lakh crore given to corporate companies,” he said. “A lion’s share of the package is the money expected to be given as loan by banks to farmers and small scale industries. Banks are reluctant to provide loans in the present situation.

They even charged 9 pc interest for the D6,000 crore bonds issued by the Kerala Government,” he said.The chief minister said that the privatisation announcements in the stimulus package had nothing to do with Covid-19. Public health has not been given importance in the package. The state government will continue its stand to strengthen the PSUs. Kerala will exploit the MSME loan facility announced in the package to the maximum.

