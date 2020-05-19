STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress hits back after CPM cyber warriors launch attack on AK Antony

Now, the tables have turned against the CPM with people openly discussing the state government's failure to arrange adequate quarantine facilities, say Congress leaders.

Published: 19th May 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader AK Antony

Congress leader AK Antony (File Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress has retaliated against the CPM's cyber attack on CWC leader AK Antony after his comment that it was the erstwhile royal families who had laid the foundation for the state’s advances in the health sector. Now, the tables have turned against the CPM with people openly discussing the state government's failure to arrange adequate quarantine facilities, say Congress leaders.
 
Post COVID-19, Antony had not been talking about politics, saying that now it's time to stand united to combat the pandemic. He recalled the services of the erstwhile royal families in the state which saw impressive health standards being practised that led to the enhancement of the infrastructure of primary health centres. But this did not go down well with CPM cyber warriors as they felt the credit for combating COVID-19 should go to the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s tough measures.

AICC secretary PC Vishnunath raised the issue of Antony being targeted by the CPM’s cyber warriors at the recently held high power Political Affairs Committee meeting. Vishnunath told The New Indian Express that it was unfortunate that Antony was even being body-shamed.
 
“Congress leaders including Antony have so far only made factual statements. If earlier this practice of cyber bullying was practised by the BJP leadership in targeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, now the same is being unleashed against Antony and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala by the CPM’s cyber warriors," said Vishnunath who is also one of the KPCC vice presidents.
 
But in a way, Antony is happy with the turn of events as he feels that his views on enhancing public health centres are being widely discussed on various social media platforms. Congress leaders say that Chief Minister Vijayan’s claim that more than four lakh beds have been readied for expats as quarantine facilities was nothing but a farce.
 
“On their arrival, it came to light that the Left government’s words were hollow as even basic facilities were denied. It has only brought ridicule to CPM cyber warriors as social media is abuzz about it,” said Manacaud Suresh, KPCC general secretary to TNIE.
 
This is not the first time Antony has incurred the wrath of cyber warriors. Immediately after the 2019 general elections when the Congress suffered a debacle, allies in the UPA had blamed senior AICC leaders including Antony. A section of Congress leaders in Kerala also took advantage of this and unleashed an attack on Antony which was condemned by the KPCC leadership.

The UDF parliamentary party has formed a four-member team of legislators led by VD Satheesan to counter the CPM's cyber attack which also includes youth MLAs VT Balram, Roji M John and Shafi Parambil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AK Antony CPM Congress
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp