Relaxations on: More shops to open, buses to ply in districts

The bus charge has been hiked by 50 per cent, but it remains to be seen whether private bus owners will operate services as they have said it will not be economically viable.

Published: 19th May 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Kerala is battling a second wave of Covid-19 spread which began with the return of its people from abroad and other states, the state government has decided to put normal life of citizens back on track slowly with a set of relaxations in the lockdown restrictions.On Sunday, the Centre had announced the lockdown would continue until May 31 and based on its guidelines, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came up with a set of key relaxations including go-ahead for intra-district public transport, permission for three of a family to travel in four-wheelers and reopening of half of the shops in shopping complexes. 

The bus charge has been hiked by 50 per cent, but it remains to be seen whether private bus owners will operate services as they have said it will not be economically viable. The owners have asked for a special package for the sector.Barber shops and beauty parlours too have been allowed to function.The relaxations, including the reopening of liquor outlets --- the date of which has not been decided yet --- are expected to breathe fresh life into the state’s economy. 

While announcing the relaxations, the chief minister, however, warned against complacency as cases kept spiking. On Monday alone, 29 new patients were added to the list of active cases which went up to 130.
Pinarayi emphasised the need for community policing, saying that the administration has certain limitations. He added the state was not ready to compromise on the measures taken.

Cops to be strict on night-time travel 
T’Puram: Though inter-district travel restrictions between 7am and 7pm have been eased, night-time curbs will strictly remain in place. Only those having medical emergencies and employed in essential sectors will be allowed to travel during this time. Employees in essential sectors will have to show identity cards.

