Strong winds wreak havoc in Kottayam; Vaikom badly hit

KOTTAYAM: Heavy rain and gusty wind, caused by cyclone Amphan, wreaked massive havoc in different parts of Kottayam district, especially in Vaikom region, on Sunday night. With the forecast of heavy rain for the next couple of days, authorities have warned people to maintain high vigil.Rain and wind, which lashed the district after 7.30pm, lasted for a few hours.Vaikom taluk, which bore the brunt of the stormy wind, recorded huge lose with eight villages sustaining severe damage. Though the extent of destruction caused by the wind is yet to be estimated, no causality has been reported so far.

As per revenue department’s primary evaluation, Vaikom taluk recorded a cumulative loss of `147 crore as 16 houses were destroyed completely and 313 houses were damaged partially. Roof tiles of Govt. Girls High School at the north gate of Vaikom temple, which was functioning as the rehabilitation centre for 18 destitute persons, fell down by 8pm. A major tragedy was averted as the inmates ran out of the building when the mishap occurred. Only a few persons sustained mild injuries. Govt Boy’s HSS at the south gate also suffered damage.

Various buildings of the Sree Mahadevar temple sustained severe damage. A major portion of the roof tiles of the vadakke nada (north gate), chuttambalam, aankkottil, oottupura, kshethra kalapeedam and devasom offices flew off in the wind.Shastha temple at Valiya Kavala and an ornamental gate of the temple were destructed. The roof of the upadevatha temple, made of amuminium sheet, fell down at the Shastha temple.

Several houses were also damaged at Naduvila, T V Puram, Kulasekharamangalam, Vaikom, Udayanapuram, Vadakkemuri, Vechur and Thalayazham villages. A portion CPI’s Vaikom area committee office too was razed in the wind.

Several trees and electric posts were uprooted in the wind damaging parked vehicles and houses and snapping up the power supply in the region. The trail of destruction caused huge traffic blocks delaying the clearing up operations for hours. Apart from Vaikom, five houses in Perumbaikkad village of Kottayam taluk were also damaged partially.Traffic has been suspended along several roads here and fire and rescue personnel are engaged in clearing the blockade.