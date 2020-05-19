STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vigilance sleuths grill Kerala industries secretary Mohammed Hanish over flyover scam

Vigilance DySP Syam Kumar questioned the IAS officer, who was the former Managing Director of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) that  built the Palarivattom flyover

Published: 19th May 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Mohammed Hanish

IAS officer Mohammed Hanish. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday questioned Industries Secretary Mohammed Hanish in connection with the Palarivattom flyover scam.

Vigilance DySP Syam Kumar questioned the IAS officer, who was the former Managing Director of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) that  built the flyover, at the Vigilance Headquarters here.

Vigilance sources said details of several files signed by Hanish in his capacity as the MD of the Corporation were sought by the investigating officer.

The appointment details of M T Thankachan, the former assistant general manager of RBDCK and a second accused in the case, has also been sought from Hanish, sources said. There were allegations that Thankachan's appointment was not in accordance with the law.

The files pertaining to land acquisition for the flyover, alignment, tender procedure, bidding and other financial dealings with RDS Projects that executed the work on behalf of RBDCK are being scrutinized.

"The IAS officer was asked questions on the basis of the content of the files that he had signed. The investigating team is going through each paper of the files and naturally there are certain things that need clarification from the officer, who had helmed RBDCK, when the flyover was constructed. Hence, he was summoned for questioning," said a Vigilance source.

Vigilance sources added that Hanish was questioned twice before and would be called again if required. "This is the third time he has been summoned for questioning. During the lockdown period also, he was once grilled at the Thiruvananthapuram office," said highly-placed sources.

The Palarivattom flyover construction began during the previous UDF reign and was completed in 2016, when the LDF took over the power. However, within three years, the flyover began showing structural weaknesses leading to widespread allegation that the quality of the construction was compromised as part of corruption.

The Vigilance later initiated a probe that revealed that the construction was sub-standard and was the result of corruption. The Vigilance also arrested four people, including former IAS officer T O Sooraj, for allegedly gaining pecuniary advantage out of the shoddy construction. The Vigilance have also requested the sanction of the Governor to prosecute former PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohammed Hanish Palarivattom flyover scam
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp