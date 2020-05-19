Vigilance sleuths grill Kerala industries secretary Mohammed Hanish over flyover scam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday questioned Industries Secretary Mohammed Hanish in connection with the Palarivattom flyover scam.

Vigilance DySP Syam Kumar questioned the IAS officer, who was the former Managing Director of Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) that built the flyover, at the Vigilance Headquarters here.

Vigilance sources said details of several files signed by Hanish in his capacity as the MD of the Corporation were sought by the investigating officer.

The appointment details of M T Thankachan, the former assistant general manager of RBDCK and a second accused in the case, has also been sought from Hanish, sources said. There were allegations that Thankachan's appointment was not in accordance with the law.

The files pertaining to land acquisition for the flyover, alignment, tender procedure, bidding and other financial dealings with RDS Projects that executed the work on behalf of RBDCK are being scrutinized.

"The IAS officer was asked questions on the basis of the content of the files that he had signed. The investigating team is going through each paper of the files and naturally there are certain things that need clarification from the officer, who had helmed RBDCK, when the flyover was constructed. Hence, he was summoned for questioning," said a Vigilance source.

Vigilance sources added that Hanish was questioned twice before and would be called again if required. "This is the third time he has been summoned for questioning. During the lockdown period also, he was once grilled at the Thiruvananthapuram office," said highly-placed sources.

The Palarivattom flyover construction began during the previous UDF reign and was completed in 2016, when the LDF took over the power. However, within three years, the flyover began showing structural weaknesses leading to widespread allegation that the quality of the construction was compromised as part of corruption.

The Vigilance later initiated a probe that revealed that the construction was sub-standard and was the result of corruption. The Vigilance also arrested four people, including former IAS officer T O Sooraj, for allegedly gaining pecuniary advantage out of the shoddy construction. The Vigilance have also requested the sanction of the Governor to prosecute former PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju in the case.