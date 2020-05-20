STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cops stop guest workers who tried to return to UP

When they were stopped, the workers staged a sit-in on the stateion’s premises,  demanding the government officials to facilitate their journey back home.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Around 200 migrant workers from Valapatanam, who tried to return to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, were stopped by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Kannur railway station on Tuesday. The labourers said they were not being treated well by the authorities and were also facing eviction from the houses where they are staying.The incident occurred around 7am when the workers reached the railway station on foot after receiving fake news that a train was scheduled to depart to UP on Tuesday. 

When they were stopped, the workers staged a sit-in on the stateion’s premises,  demanding the government officials to facilitate their journey back home. Soon, police personnel led by DySP P P Sadanandan, Town CI Pradeepan Kannippoyil, RPF, Revenue and Labour Department officials intervened. 

“It’s the states concerned which should demand the train so that their residents stranded in other states can be sent back,” said Baby Castro, district labour officer. “We assured them that they would be sent to their state as early as possible,” said V M Sajeevan, tahsildar.  The workers later ended the protest and agreed to go back to Valapatanam.  “There are 189 migrant workers at Valapatanam who are waiting to go back to UP,” said N Sreejith, Valapatanam panchayat secretary.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp