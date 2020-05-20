Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja finds herself engaged in the fight against COVID-19

MA Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Granddaughter Ifaya Jahanara was the happiest when her grandmother came back to the house after a long gap of around three months. Her grandmother, KK Shailaja, the health minister of the state, was a bit sad too when she had to go back to Thiruvananthapuram leaving the two-year-old daughter of her son Lasith behind on the very next day itself.

Ippumol, as she is fondly called, cried loudly as her grandmother, left for Thiruvananthapuram to resume her fight against the pandemic, which she has been leading from the front ever since the beginning of the disease in the state.

“She came last here before this on February 18”, said K Bhaskaran, husband of Shylaja.

“She never stayed away from home for such a long period”, he said.

Minister departed from Thiruvananthapuram by road on May 15th and reached her house Arathi at Pazhassi near Mattannur around 4.30 am on Saturday.

“Since she was having a tough three months with non-stop meetings and other engagements, nobody was informed about the visit. But, somehow, people from the media knocked at the door very early on Saturday”, said Bhaskaran.

“Luckily we could have breakfast together with our son Lasith, his wife Megha and Ippumol”, said Bhaskaran, who was the former chairperson of Mattannur municipality.

While speaking to the media persons, she cautioned that the next phase of the fight would be so crucial. She also had expressed confidence that the state would be able to sail through this phase too with the support of the committed service of the health department and others.

Shailaja also didn’t forget to send the message to the public through the media that, to continue with the upper hand the state has achieved so far, the people of the state should be extra careful to follow the lockdown restrictions strictly.

“When one group left, it was the turn of the next group to show up and asking questions”, he said with a smile.

"And there were countless phone calls from the public and officials in connection with the COVID situation in the state."

All this time, the two-year-old was trying to attract the attention of the grandmother in her own style. "She was the happiest to see her grandmother back", said Bhaskaran.

“And we had a tough time pacifying the crying child when Shylaja had gone back to Thiruvananthapuram.”

Both Bhaskaran and their son Lasith, who is working as an assistant manager at Kannur International Airport, are very active in the COVID relief activities in the area.

“She came here expecting some rest from the hectic activities at the capital coordinating the COVID fight. But, unfortunately, life remains the same for her, whether it is in Thiruvananthapuram or at Mattannur”, said Bhaskaran.

The lady has gone back to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and duly immersed into her hectic schedules.

The fight against the pandemic continues, and the strong woman goes ahead with the task at hand, unmindful of the family waiting for her next return home.