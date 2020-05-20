Migrant labourers clash with police in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As many as 50 guest workers clashed with police at Parakkadavu near Kuttiadi on Tuesday demanding immediate repatriation to their home state. Many of their friends had reached home and they protested as they didn’t get any information regarding their return. Sumith Kumar, SHO, Perambra Police Station, said, “the incident happened around 11.30 am. A group of 50 guest workers who are staying in a Covid relief camp in Parakkadavu gathered in the town violating lockdown rules.

They were questioning the delay in their repatriation and demanded immediate return to their home state, Bihar. When police reached the spot, a few persons turned violent and attacked the police. Many of their friends in Kuttiadi and Vadakara taluks had returned to their homes in special trains. During every visit to their camp, we are continuously informing them that they have to wait till their turn comes as special trains to other states are arranged taluk-wise.”