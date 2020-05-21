STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

97 seek refund of CMDRF donation made by mistake

In a first, the state government has decided to refund Rs 55.18 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to 97 applicants who claimed they had donated the money by mistake.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a first, the state government has decided to refund Rs 55.18 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to 97 applicants who claimed they had donated the money by mistake. The finance department agreed to repay after verifying the genuineness of the applicants who requested the refund of the money donated to flood relief fund of 2018 and 2019 through online transactions.

“Many applicants said they made the donation by mistake, while a few said that they keyed in additional zeroes to the amount while initiating the transaction,” said a senior finance department officer. As per the government order, the money will be refunded to applicants’ bank accounts through RTGS. While the maximum number of applicants are from North India, 13 are from Kerala.

The application for highest refund of Rs 22.5 lakh was made by a person who holds an account with a new generation bank at Ballygunge in Kolkata. Some applicants have even requested the refund of Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000.

However, those who have already claimed income-tax deductions on the basis of the above donation should immediately refund the same or adjust the same in the current year’s tax, the finance department clarified. The CMDRF received Rs 5,258.9 crore between July 27, 2018 and March 26, 2020 as donations to flood relief fund of 2018 and 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CMDRF
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp