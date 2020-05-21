‘Entrance exam’ to Class I puts school in dock 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kunnamkulam police on Wednesday registered a case against the management of Bethany St John’s English Medium School for organising examination for admission to Class I violating the lockdown protocol. Despite the rule that elderly above 65 years and children below 10 years should remain at home, the school allegedly conducted the exam for five-and six-year-old kids as a part of admission procedure.

“The school tried to organise the admission procedure in the presence of children. Moreover, no lockdown protocol was followed except wearing masks. Twenty-five children and their parents were present on the campus at the time,” said a police officer.

The case was registered against the parents and school principal Fr Pathrose OIC, manager Fr Solomon OIC and three teachers. “The parents were charged because they came to the school without adhering to lockdown norms,” said the officer. However, school authorities maintained they have followed all lockdown norms while conducting the exam.Though admission to Class I in government schools has begun, the education department has asked parents not to bring students to the school.