Introverts feel more confident behind facemask

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: “Doctor , I’m more comfortable in mingling with others now. I’m able to talk to a person or a girl freely, without bothering about my facial expressions,” a beaming 23-year-old told a clinical psychologist. The reason behind the newfound confidence is nothing but the face mask the BTech student has been wearing for more than a month due to the Covid-19 spread.

Not just the youngster but several introverts and anxious people are finding the facemask a welcome barrier. Experts, however, believe it is an artificial if not negative way to overcome their inhibitions.”Many patients who come to me, including women and children, express the same view. They are otherwise overly cautious about their lip movement, facial expressions and beauty aspects. The inferiority feeling stops them from making public appearances. As mask covers their lips and nose, these persons gain more confidence. But this is an artificial way out,” said Kozhikode-based clinical psychologist T P Jawad.

According to him, the theory of Inferiority striving for superiority is a positive factor in one’s success but it should evolve in the proper way. The ‘help’ provided by face masks is similar to the professional tools psychologists make use of in group therapy sessions such as speaking by turning around or talking under the cover of something while counselling inferiority/social anxiety clients.

Kozhikode-based Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences’ (IMHANS) Clinical Psychology Department head Dr Abdusalam K P warns that drawing fake confidence from face masks could boomerang.“These kinds of persons depend on things like chewing gum. They find the face masks as a good cover now. But once the Covid threat goes off and face masks are withdrawn, such persons’ confidence level may hit rock bottom,” he said.

Zoom boosts confidence

Clinical psychologist T P Jawad says people who are low on confidence also prefer online video presentations to appear in person. “Many persons who suffer from stage fear find Zoom conference calls a better option. They know that if something goes wrong from their side, they can instantly switch off the video/audio,” said Jawad.