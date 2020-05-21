STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Introverts feel more confident behind facemask

Not just the youngster but several introverts and anxious people are finding the facemask a welcome barrier.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  “Doctor , I’m more comfortable in mingling with others now. I’m able to talk to a person or a girl freely, without bothering about my facial expressions,” a beaming 23-year-old told a clinical psychologist. The reason behind the newfound confidence is nothing but the face mask the BTech student has been wearing for more than a month due to the Covid-19 spread. 

Not just the youngster but several introverts and anxious people are finding the facemask a welcome barrier.  Experts, however, believe it is an artificial if not negative way to overcome their inhibitions.”Many patients who come to me, including women and children, express the same view. They are otherwise overly cautious about their lip movement, facial expressions and beauty aspects. The inferiority feeling stops them from making public appearances. As mask covers their lips and nose, these persons gain more confidence. But this is an artificial way out,” said Kozhikode-based clinical psychologist T P Jawad.

According to him, the theory of Inferiority striving for superiority is a positive factor in one’s success but it should evolve in the proper way. The ‘help’ provided by face masks is similar to the professional tools psychologists make use of in group therapy sessions such as speaking by turning around or talking under the cover of something while counselling inferiority/social anxiety clients.

Kozhikode-based Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences’ (IMHANS) Clinical Psychology Department head Dr Abdusalam K P warns that drawing fake confidence from face masks could boomerang.“These kinds of persons depend on things like chewing gum. They find the face masks as a good cover now. But once the Covid threat goes off and face masks are withdrawn, such persons’ confidence level may hit rock bottom,” he said.

Zoom boosts confidence
Clinical psychologist T P Jawad says people who are low on confidence also prefer online video presentations to appear in person. “Many persons who suffer from stage fear find Zoom conference calls a better option. They know that if something goes wrong from their side, they can instantly switch off the video/audio,” said Jawad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp