STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala looks to pvt weather agencies for improved forecasts

Kerala has approached Skymet, IBM Weather Company, Earth Networks and Windy on a nomination basis as a pilot for one year and will utilise ensemble predictions for improving weather alerts.

Published: 21st May 2020 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

monsoon, India monsoons, IMD, weather reports

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has been given permission to see if the services of four private weather agencies can be availed, said a top official.

SDMA member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose told IANS that there were some media reports that they have already availed the services of these agencies, which is not true.

"We have now been given permission to see what the four private weather agencies offer and a committee of experts will be formed to decide on what needs to be done after examining all the details about what these companies offer. This year what will happen is we will examine the data of these companies with the ground realities," Kuriakose clarified.

Kerala has approached Skymet, IBM Weather Company, Earth Networks and Windy on a nomination basis as a pilot for one year and will utilise ensemble predictions for improving weather alerts in the state.

He said that today various states in the country do avail the services of these companies.

"There are various components that these companies offer and we will examine all these. There are numerous services which these companies offer and a committee of top experts in the fields of weather, forecasting and meteorology will make the final decision after seeing every aspect," added Kuriakose.

This new arrangement has been given the green signal after the flood disaster which began with the rains at the end of May 2018 and continued in three stages till the middle of August claimed 483 lives. At the height of the deluge there were 14.50 lakh people in over 3000 relief camps.

Soon after the floods hit, a controversy had surfaced between the Indian Meteorological Department and the state authorities over lack of proper information being passed by the former to the latter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Kerala state disaster management authority private weather agencies weather forecast
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp