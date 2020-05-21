Kerala records one more COVID-19 death: Thrissur native who returned from Mumbai dies at Chavakkad

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Amid rising Covid-19 cases after the return of Malayalis from abroad and other states, Kerala recorded its fourth death due to the coronavirus infection late on Thursday.

Khadeeja, 73, a native of Kadappuram, was under treatment at the Chavakkad Taluk Hospital. She suffered from acute respiratory disorder, diabetes and other health issues. DMO K J Reena said, "Her health condition was declining and there were plans to shift her to the medical college hospital. But she died before that, with the sample results coming in only in the evening."

According to sources, Khadeeja had gone to Mumbai, where her daughter stays, around three months back and returned on May 18. Even though she was issued a pass to enter the state through Walayar on May 22, Khadeeja -- along with three others -- was allowed entry as her health condition was deteriorating. On May 20, she was admitted to the Chavakkad Taluk Hospital where she breathed her last. "Since swab samples were taken for the Covid test, the body was kept at the mortuary at Chavakkad following all protocols," said an official.

Her whereabouts after she entered the state on May 18 is yet to be figured out as her co-travellers were Perinthalmanna natives. Lack of a route map could pose a major challenge for the health authorities.

With the confirmation of the coronavirus infection, the funeral will be held according to the Covid protocol. The district administration is likely to trace the contacts of the deceased and her son, who had taken her to the hospital. An official said that the ambulance driver and his son were already under observation.

So far, five people have died in Kerala including a Mahe native.

