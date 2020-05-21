STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC restarts services, hopes to get more patrons in coming days

The public transportation system in the state received a slow start with KSRTC restarting its local service 56 days after lockdown was imposed, on Wednesday.

Published: 21st May 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

A conductor gives ticket to a passenger travelling in a KSRTC bus in Kozhikode. KSRTC resumed services in the state on Wednesday | MANU R MAVELIL

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public transportation system in the state received a slow start with KSRTC restarting its local service 56 days after lockdown was imposed, on Wednesday. Private buses too would follow in a phased manner. KSRTC operated 1,338 inter-district schedules, which were less than the originally planned 1,850 services. Several services had to be held back due to low patronage.

The service reduction was most in northern districts. The apprehension of passengers was visible as only a few services attracted the allowed limit. There were services that operated with three or four passengers against the maximum of 25. “There were less number of passengers in rural areas compared to district centres. We can add services on existing routes based on the needs of people,” said Transport Minister A K Saseendran. 

The southern zone, which has the most number of nationalised routes, operated 635 services. “Office-goers constituted most of the passengers in Thiruvananthapuram,” said an officer. Passengers and crew wore facemasks as mandated. The entry into the bus was restricted through the back door and exit through the front door. The services started at 7am and stopped by 7pm, in compliance with lockdown guidelines. The new minimum bus fare `12 came into force from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, representatives of private bus operators met the transport minister and expressed their willingness to start service after completing repair works of buses. Earlier they took a wait and watch policy for getting insurance benefits and to assess patronage. Some will start service from Thursday to test the waters. “Bus operators who are not concerned about losing insurance benefit will start service soon,” said Lawrence Babu, general secretary of Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation.

Comments

