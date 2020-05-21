STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now queue up on ‘Bev Q’ to buy liquor online

Once govt approves, app will be available for download on Playstore & App Store | Trial run likely by today or tomorrow

Published: 21st May 2020 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adding a splash of colour to the dreams of tipplers, the Excise department has fixed the name ‘Bev Q’ for the new online app being introduced by the Kerala State Beverage Corporation for liquor sale. The start-up company which developed the app as part of introducing the virtual queue system in liquor outlets has completed the Google registration formalities. The app would be available for public for downloading from Playstore and App Store once the state government gives green signal.

Before officially launching the app, the trial run of the app is expected to be held by Thursday or Friday. The state government is likely to allow the commercial launch of the app from Saturday if everything goes as planned. The load test and enhancing of security features have almost been completed.

Further, the bars which gave consent letters to Bevco for starting counter sale of liquor at MRP rates through the newly introduced app, have inked an agreement with the Bevco agreeing to its terms and conditions. As many as 301 outlets under Bevco, over 500 bars and 225 beer and wine parlours would sell liquor to the consumers. Anticipating heavy rush in the opening days, the software company has enhanced the capacity of the app to handle more traffic.

Kerala government introduced the app to maintain social distancing and avoid rush in liquor outlets. The app envisages giving token for purchase of liquor online and the consumer can buy the liquor from the chosen store in the time slot provided in the app.

