Goons vandalise five buses on day 1 of resuming service

Goons attacked five private buses in the district on Wednesday, hours after they resumed operations here.

The vandalised bus in Eranjimavu

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Goons attacked five private buses in the district on Wednesday, hours after they resumed operations here. Two buses owned by Kolakkadans group operating on the Koolimadu route and buses owned by MM Banaras group were vandalised on Wednesday night.  The buses were operating after a gap of two months following the lockdown.

According to Moosa Haji, owner of Kolakkadans group, buses owned by them were parked near Kodiyathur Service Co-operative Bank, Pannicode in Eranjimavu to ply on the Kozhikode Town-Areekode route.

“We had parked eight of our buses there. Two buses, which were away from CCTV surveillance, were found damaged after 7 pm. The attackers pelted stones and destroyed the window panes,” said Moosa. The decision by a few private bus owners to operate services was met with resistance from several corners, though the government permitted sanction to operate buses from May 20. The damage cost is estimated to be Rs 16,000. Cases have been registered against the attackers.

