STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala sees largest daily COVID-19 spike with 42 new cases, CM says it's a serious warning

Twenty-one of the new cases are Keralites who returned from Maharashtra and 17 came from foreign countries. One each returned from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala , Coronavirus

A road side vendor selling face masks to employees of Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases on Friday -- the largest single-day increase -- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the preventive measures need a big expansion.

"Today's rise is a serious warning and also a message that the prevention activities need to be expanded in a big way. The number of Keralites returning to the state would increase. We will not shut the doors to anyone. The number of infected is increasing every day. But we aren't afraid. Proper diagnosis and treatment would be available to all," he said at the daily press meet.

Twenty-one of the new cases are Keralites who returned from Maharashtra and 17 came from foreign countries. One each returned from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. One case of a contact was recorded in Kannur, while a health worker was infected in Kozhikode.  
 
Of the new patients, 12 are in Kannur, 7 in Kasaragod, 5 each in Kozhikode and Palakkad, 4 each in Thrissur and Malappuram, 2 in Kottayam and one each in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad.     

A total of 732 persons have tested positive in the state so far and 216 are under treatment. A total of 84,258 persons are under quarantine of which 609 are in hospitals. Currently, the maximum number of patients are in Kannur and Malappuram, with 36 each. 26 patients are in Palakkad, 21 in Kasaragod, 19 in Kozhikode and 16 in Thrissur. There are 28 hotspots at present.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp