‘Lack of clarity’: Thachankary returns report on novice’s death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crime Branch ADGP Tomin J Thachankary returned the report filed by the probe team regarding the death of a 21-year-old novice in a convent at Paliyekkara earlier this month. The Crime Branch head returned the report filed by Crime Branch Ernakulam IG Gopesh Agarwal, seeking clarifications on several matters.

The 21-year-old novitiate Divya P John was found drowned in a well inside Baselian Convent of the Malankara Syrian Catholic Church at Paliyekkara earlier this month. The Crime Branch was asked to conduct a preliminary probe on the death on May 12 by State Police Chief Loknath Behera. The decision to refer the case to the Crime Branch was taken on the basis of a complaint lodged by human rights activist Jomon Puthenpurackal, who is also the convenor of Abhaya Case Action Council.