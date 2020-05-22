STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pineapple growers plead for interest waiver for 2 years

Facing a deep financial crisis, the pineapple farmers in Kerala have demanded to write off interest on their loans and restructure all existing loans without interest rates for the next two years.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

pineapples

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Facing a deep financial crisis, the pineapple farmers in Kerala have demanded to write off interest on their loans and restructure all existing loans without interest rates for the next two years.
All Kerala Pineapple Farmers Association president James George said the farmers and the labourers in the pineapple sector are incurring a loss of Rs 5 crore per day, and the losses since March following the Covid lockdown are to the tune of Rs 300 crore.

The association also demanded the procurement price of pineapple be raised to Rs 25 in proportion to the cost of production. A subsidy of Rs 10 per kg for the fruit which was produced during this season was also sought.

According to the pineapple farmers’ body, immediate start of operations of the presently defunct Vazhakulam Agro and Fruit Processing Company in Nadukkara is also the need of the hour. “Licences should also be given to small-time entrepreneurs to produce wine and low-alcohol liquor from pineapple,” said Jojo Joseph, secretary of the association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp