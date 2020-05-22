Registrar General elevated as HC judge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: K Haripal, the Registrar General of the High Court, has been elevated as the judge of the court. The notification appointing him as the judge was issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday.

Joining the judicial service as second class magistrate, Muvattupuzha, in 1987, Haripal became a district judge in 2005. He has worked as district judge of Ernakulam, Thrissur and Alappuzha and as Thiruvananthapuram Principal District Judge.

The new judge was also the chairman of the administrative committee of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. He was appointed Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary) on January 10, 2018, and has been a Registrar General since November 5, 2018. Haripal’s wife is Maya Haripal and son is Krishnan Haripal. P N Narendranathan Nair, president, NSS, is his father-in-law.

