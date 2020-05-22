STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Special trains to Kozhikode, Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram beginning June 1

The Railways will start Jan Shatabdi special train services between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kozhikode.

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers see outside the train window as they travel in a special train to arrive in their native places during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus, in Prayagraj on Monday

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railways will start Jan Shatabdi special train services between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kozhikode. Train No.02076 T’Puram Central - Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.55 am daily from June 1. Train No.02075 Kozhikode-T’Puram  Central Jan Shatabdi special train will leave Kozhikode at 1.45 pm daily from June 1. According to a railway official, the train will have three AC chair cars and 16 second class chair car coaches. 

Jan Shatabdi special trains
Train No.02082 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kannur Jan Shatabdi special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2:45 pm from June 1, except on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Train No.02081 Kannur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi special train will leave Kannur at 4.50 am daily from June 1, except on Wednesdays and Sundays. “The train will have three AC chair car and 13 second class chair car,” said the railway official.

Guidelines for passengers
lOnly online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or mobile applAdvance reservation period shall be a maximum 30 days lPassengers are encouraged to carry their food and drinking waterlAll passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter /board the train lOnly passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the railway station lAll passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel lThe passengers shall reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
special train Thiruvananthapuram Kozhikode Kannur
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp