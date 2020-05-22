Special trains to Kozhikode, Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram beginning June 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railways will start Jan Shatabdi special train services between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kozhikode. Train No.02076 T’Puram Central - Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.55 am daily from June 1. Train No.02075 Kozhikode-T’Puram Central Jan Shatabdi special train will leave Kozhikode at 1.45 pm daily from June 1. According to a railway official, the train will have three AC chair cars and 16 second class chair car coaches.

Jan Shatabdi special trains

Train No.02082 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Kannur Jan Shatabdi special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2:45 pm from June 1, except on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Train No.02081 Kannur - Thiruvananthapuram Central Jan Shatabdi special train will leave Kannur at 4.50 am daily from June 1, except on Wednesdays and Sundays. “The train will have three AC chair car and 13 second class chair car,” said the railway official.

Guidelines for passengers

lOnly online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or mobile applAdvance reservation period shall be a maximum 30 days lPassengers are encouraged to carry their food and drinking waterlAll passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter /board the train lOnly passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the railway station lAll passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel lThe passengers shall reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening.