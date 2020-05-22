University exams to be held in first week of June

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: University examinations in the state will be held in the first week of June. A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting convened by Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel with the vice-chancellors of various state universities. It was decided that the examinations should be held in strict adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Health department to prevent the spread of Covid-19. While conducting the exams, preference will be given to final semester students.

The meeting decided that the exam dates should be announced taking into account the peculiarities of each region. Candidates should be given the option to select exam centres. Students who reside in districts outside the jurisdiction of the university should be allotted exam centres in their home district itself. Universities should begin online classes for next academic year from June. Principals should prepare the schedule of online classes and keep track of the students’ attendance. These details will be monitored by the university concerned.

Each part of the syllabus should be converted into audio-video format by the teachers and uploaded in the college website. Universities should also try to start community radio channels for dissemination of information. The vice-chancellors of University of Kerala, MG University, Calicut University, Kannur University, KTU, NUALS, Sanskrit University, Cusat and Malayalam University participated in the video conference.