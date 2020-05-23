490 Keralites arrive in two special trains

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a long wait to reach home, 490 passengers from 11 districts arrived at Ernakulam South Railway Station on Friday from two special trains from Jalandhar and Jaipur. The passengers included pregnant women and children. The trains arrived at the station early in the morning.

The one from Jalandhar arrived at 5:15 am and the Jaipur train at 6 am. According to a district administration official, 265 passengers arrived at Ernakulam from Jalandhar. Of them, 184 were male and 81 female passengers.

Quarantine

“All the 265 passengers have been sent to home quarantine,” said the official. In total, 34 passengers are Ernakulam natives. Meanwhile, 225 passengers deboarded from the Jaipur train at the station. Of them, 124 were male and 101 were female passengers. All the passengers have been sent to home quarantine.