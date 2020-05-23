STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala won’t shut doors on people from outside: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan has made it clear that despite a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Kerala will not shut its doors on people who arrive from outside.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi VIjayan has made it clear that despite a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Kerala will not shut its doors on people who arrive from outside. The chief minister said that the state was preparing for the influx of returnees. 

“Among them would be people who need critical care. More people may need hospitalisation. We have arranged sufficient facilities, including ventillators. The state will lay focus on such interventions in the coming days,” he said.

Terming the situation serious, Pinarayi said steps will be taken to protect the returnees and also the residents here. The state will never take a stand against the return of its people. Quarantine is mandatory for people coming from red zones, he said Pinarayi said the allegation that Kerala is against bringing back its people as part of the amnesty announced in Kuwait was a blatant lie. On the Sprinklr issue, the government “informed facts to the court”.

The government does not plan to allow marriage ceremony at temples. “It is customary to conduct Christian marriages in church which is not the case with other communities. If it is allowed in Guruvayur, many more requests would come and the rest is imaginable,” he said in reply to a question.

