Special Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Duronto from June 6

KOCHI: Train no.02284 Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Duronto Special (weekly) will leave Nizamuddin on all Saturdays from June 6 until further notice. The train will have stops at Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Mangaluru Jn, Kozhikode and Ernakulam Jn. The return journey from Ernakulam Jn will be on all Tuesdays from June 9. Advance reservations for these trains are open.

Reservation counters

To facilitate the booking of tickets in the Rajdhani special trains which are in service now and in special trains scheduled to run from June 1, reservation counters are open from Friday in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam Jn and Kozhikode with a minimum of two counters. Of these two counters, one is to issue tickets against cash or cards only and the other counter is dedicated for concessions, passes and vouchers.

“Arrangements have been made for sanitising the precincts of reservation counter and sanitiser dispenser will be provided at the entry point to the reservation counter,” said a railway official.To keep the crowd minimal, ensure social distancing and also considering the extended time limit of six months from the date of journey for claiming refund for PRS tickets booked for journey from March 25, no refund shall be paid as of now at these counters. The dates for refunds for train services cancelled due to Covid will be intimated shortly, said the official.