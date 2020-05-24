Kerala allows domestic flight ops from Monday, insists on 14-day quarantine for passengers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as domestic passenger flights are set to resume in the country from Monday, Kerala, which has been witnessing a surge in Covid positive cases after a brief lull, has allowed the operation of domestic flights to and from the state from Monday. However, a government order issued ahead of the start of flight services has made 14-day quarantine mandatory for passengers who arrive in the state.

The state government has also issued guidelines to facilitate the entry of persons coming to Kerala from various states. As per the guidelines, all persons entering the state shall remain under home quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival. If the local self-government institution (LSGI) concerned has not confirmed the availability of home quarantine in the COVID-19 jagratha portal before they reach the destination airport, they will be sent to institutional quarantine in the district concerned till the LSGI concerned confirms the availability of home quarantine facility.

The guidelines also mentioned that asymptomatic persons shall also undergo home quarantine while symptomatic will be sent to either COVID Care Center or Hospital.

No deviation from the guidelines shall be entertained under any circumstances without obtaining prior clearance from the State Nodal officer, said the government order.

Major highlights in the guidelines:

After obtaining the flight tickets, the travellers shall register their details in Covid-19 Jagratha following the link https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/.

Travel permit will be issued with a QR Code in the registered mobile number and email

The Airline staff shall insist the details of entry pass obtained from covid19jagratha before issuing the boarding pass.

Travellers shall show the details of registration in the registration desk in the Airport.

Pick up vehicles for arriving passengers will be permitted to enter Airport with one person (excluding driver of the vehicle) at a designated place subject to social distancing norms. If the persons who pick up the passenger come into physical contact with the traveller, they shall also remain under Home Quarantine for 14 days

Airport staff shall follow all the covid-19 protocol while attending the passengers.

Procedure for flying out of Kerala: